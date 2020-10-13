The Best Places To Live In America

Livability.com just released its annual list of the best cities to live in based on things like safety, affordability, the job market, outdoor activities, and growth. And here are the top 10...

1. Fort Collins, Colorado.

2. Ann Arbor, Michigan.

3. Madison, Wisconsin.

4. Portland, Maine.

5. Rochester, Minnesota.

6. Asheville, North Carolina.

7. Overland Park, Kansas.

8. Fargo, North Dakota.

9. Durham, North Carolina.

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

