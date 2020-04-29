The Best "Minivan Rock" Songs

MINIVAN ROCK is music from, quote, "the turn-of-the-century golden age of pop-rock radio hits." It's "accessible, catchy, cleanly produced rock music built on sonic foundations of processed guitars and/or driving piano."

"Billboard" has put together a list of the 50 Greatest Minivan Rock Songs. Here's the Top 10...

1. "Hanging by a Moment", Lifehouse (2000)

2. "Complicated", Avril Lavigne (2002)

3. "Absolutely (Story of a Girl)", Nine Days (2000)

4. "Slide", Goo Goo Dolls (1998)

5. "All You Wanted", Michelle Branch (2001)

6. "Never Let You Go", Third Eye Blind (2000)

7. "Everything You Want", Vertical Horizon (1999)

8. "A Thousand Miles", Vanessa Carlton (2002)

9. "No Such Thing", John Mayer (2002)

10. "3AM", Matchbox Twenty (1997)

Click Here to see more.