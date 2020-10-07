With Halloween just 24 days away, here are a few lists of the BEST Halloween movies, quotes and themes...

When it comes to MOVIES... The movie "Halloween" was #1 with 46% of the vote, but 30 movies got at least 1%, or roughly 20 votes. The respondents COULD vote for multiple movies.

Here's the Top 10:

1. "Halloween", 1978, 46%

2. "A Nightmare on Elm Street", 1984, 24%

3. "Scream", 1996, 22%

4. "The Exorcist", 1973, 21%

5. "Beetlejuice", 1988, 21%

6. "Friday the 13th", 1980, 15%

7. "Carrie", 1976, 13%

8. "Rocky Horror Picture Show", 1975, 10%

9. "Child's Play", 1988, 9%

10. "The Shining", 1980, 7%

When it comes to QUOTES... "I see dead people," from "The Sixth Sense" came in FIRST in a new poll, 2,000 Americans voted for the most "iconic" quotes from scary movies. Here are the Top 10:

1. "I see dead people," from "The Sixth Sense"

2. "Heeere's Johnny!" from "The Shining"

3. "They're here," from "Poltergeist"

4. "You're gonna need a bigger boat," from "Jaws"

5. "Whatever you do, don't fall asleep," from "A Nightmare on Elm Street"

6. "It's alive!" from "Frankenstein"

7. "Do you like scary movies?" from "Scream"

8. "A boy's best friend is his mother," from "Psycho"

9. "Do you want to play a game?" from "Saw"

10. "The power of Christ compels you," from "The Exorcist"

And when it comes to THEMES... The creepiest movie theme is the one for "Halloween", according to a new poll.

Here's the Top 10:

1. "Halloween"

2. "Friday the 13th"

3. "The Exorcist"

4. "A Nightmare on Elm Street"

5. "Psycho"

6. "Jaws"

7. "Saw"

8. "The Omen"

9. "The Shining"

10. "Rosemary's Baby"

