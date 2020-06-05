The Best Feel-Good Songs About The Pandemic Ranked

The best feel-good songs released about the coronavirus pandemic have now been RANKED, and they gave the top spot to an instrumental by a Japanese pianist named Senri Oe.

Here's how they ranked all 13 songs, from best to worst...

1. "Togetherness" by Senri Oe.

2. "When Life Is Good Again" by Dolly Parton.

3. "Coronavirus" by YouTube remixer, iMarkkeyz.

4. "I Believe That We Will Win" by Pitbull.

5. "Lockdown Blues" by Danish band Iceage.

6. "Put on Your Mask" by Gloria Estefan. It's a parody of "Get on Your Feet" she did back in April.

7. "Ice Cold" by Lil Tjay.

8. "My House" by Alicia Keys. It's a parody of the Flo Rida song. She did it for the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" back in April.

9. "Do What You Can" by Bon Jovi.

10. "Level of Concern" by Twenty One Pilots.

11. "Six Feet Apart" by Luke Combs.

12. A cover of the Foo Fighters song "Times Like These" that Chris Martin and a bunch of British artists did for BBC Radio in April.

13. "Better Days" by OneRepublic.

