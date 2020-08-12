The Best Cities For A Quick And Easy Vacation
St. Louis is one of the best cities for a quick and easy vacation!
August 12, 2020
Hotwire just released the results of a survey on the best cities in the U.S. for a quick and easy trip.
The rankings are based on things like: How close they are to other major cities, which makes them easy for people to drive to . . . hotel prices . . . activities . . . and weather.
And based on those factors, the best big cities are Las Vegas . . . San Francisco . . . Washington D.C. . . . and Oklahoma City.
The best mid-size cities are ST. LOUIS . . . Tampa . . . Orlando . . . and Scottsdale, Arizona.
And the best small cities are Charleston, South Carolina . . . Newport Beach, California . . . Santa Barbara, California . . . and South Bend, Indiana.
Click Here to see more.