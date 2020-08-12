The Best Cities For A Quick And Easy Vacation

Hotwire just released the results of a survey on the best cities in the U.S. for a quick and easy trip.

The rankings are based on things like: How close they are to other major cities, which makes them easy for people to drive to . . . hotel prices . . . activities . . . and weather.

And based on those factors, the best big cities are Las Vegas . . . San Francisco . . . Washington D.C. . . . and Oklahoma City.

The best mid-size cities are ST. LOUIS . . . Tampa . . . Orlando . . . and Scottsdale, Arizona.

And the best small cities are Charleston, South Carolina . . . Newport Beach, California . . . Santa Barbara, California . . . and South Bend, Indiana.

Click Here to see more.