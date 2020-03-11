The American Dream
Are you living the AMERICAN DREAM?
A new survey asked people what elements make up the American dream today, and here are the top 10...
1. Owning your own home, 56%.
2. Owning a car, 53%.
3. Having a family, 50%.
4. Starting your own business, 43%.
5. Paying off student loans, 40%.
6. Providing high-quality education to your children one day, 31%.
7. Living in the suburbs, 29%.
8. Getting a good job, 26%.
9. Being out of credit card debt, 26%.
10. Realizing your potential, 23%.
