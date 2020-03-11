The American Dream

Are you living the AMERICAN DREAM?

March 11, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
American Homes

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked people what elements make up the American dream today, and here are the top 10...

1.  Owning your own home, 56%.

2.  Owning a car, 53%.

3.  Having a family, 50%.

4.  Starting your own business, 43%.

5.  Paying off student loans, 40%.

6.  Providing high-quality education to your children one day, 31%.

7.  Living in the suburbs, 29%.

8.  Getting a good job, 26%.

9.  Being out of credit card debt, 26%.

10.  Realizing your potential, 23%. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
American
dream
Y98
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim