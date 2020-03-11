A new survey asked people what elements make up the American dream today, and here are the top 10...

1. Owning your own home, 56%.

2. Owning a car, 53%.

3. Having a family, 50%.

4. Starting your own business, 43%.

5. Paying off student loans, 40%.

6. Providing high-quality education to your children one day, 31%.

7. Living in the suburbs, 29%.

8. Getting a good job, 26%.

9. Being out of credit card debt, 26%.

10. Realizing your potential, 23%.

