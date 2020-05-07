"Teach Your Course Online" Free Trial Offer

Teachers, professors, educators and instructors are suddenly in a place where they need to teach from home to their students. Several of these teachers do not know how to navigate online courses and distance learning.

Actor and voice talent David Lawrence XVII decided to create a digital course on Zoom targeted for teachers called “Teach Your Course Online”

It launched about a month ago, and the video course gives teachers a step by step process on how to engage with their students, use the correct cameras and lights for their makeshift video classrooms and his own personal tips and tricks.

But Lawrence also wants to be an aid for educators in this difficult time of need. The course will be FREE for until May15th, but after that, the course will be $49.

Click Here to see more and enroll in the course.