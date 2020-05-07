Strong Opinions On Random Stuff

What are your opinions on some random things like the pronunciation of GIF and "child leashes"?

May 7, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
A new survey on Buzzfeed asked people how many strong opinions they have on some pretty random topics...

1.  "GIF is pronounced with a hard 'g.'"  68% agree.

2.  "It's okay to tell your partner private things about your friends."  65% agree.

3.  "Astrology and horoscopes aren't legitimate."  64% agree.

4.  "Putting your kid on a 'child leash' in public is wrong."  51% agree.

5.  "You should always tip at least 20% at a restaurant."  47% agree.

6.  "If we don't talk the day of our plans, they're canceled."  33% agree.

7.  "When you go to dinner with friends, the bill should be split evenly regardless of what people ordered."  26% agree.

8.  "Monogamy goes against human nature."  20% agree. 

