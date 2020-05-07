Strong Opinions On Random Stuff
What are your opinions on some random things like the pronunciation of GIF and "child leashes"?
May 7, 2020
A new survey on Buzzfeed asked people how many strong opinions they have on some pretty random topics...
1. "GIF is pronounced with a hard 'g.'" 68% agree.
2. "It's okay to tell your partner private things about your friends." 65% agree.
3. "Astrology and horoscopes aren't legitimate." 64% agree.
4. "Putting your kid on a 'child leash' in public is wrong." 51% agree.
5. "You should always tip at least 20% at a restaurant." 47% agree.
6. "If we don't talk the day of our plans, they're canceled." 33% agree.
7. "When you go to dinner with friends, the bill should be split evenly regardless of what people ordered." 26% agree.
8. "Monogamy goes against human nature." 20% agree.
