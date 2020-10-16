Stocking Up For The 'Toughest Winter Ever'

According to a new survey, almost three-quarters of people say they're expecting the TOUGHEST WINTER EVER. But since we know it's coming, we're preparing in advance. Here are the top eight things people are stocking up on...

1. Face masks.

2. Toilet paper, paper towels, and tissues.

3. Vitamins.

4. Canned goods.

5. Things for the medicine cabinet.

6. Flashlights and candles.

7. Warm socks.

8. Blankets.

Click Here to see more.