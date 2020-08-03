Steps To Better Communication In Relationships

Be it in work or personal situations, the ability to communicate effectively can make the difference between a cooperative and enlightening conversation and a combative and anxiety-provoking argument. In the longer run, good communication can deepen and enrich a relationship which poor communication might otherwise damage or even end.

Some tips for better communication:

Let go of blame.

Tolerate two different viewpoints.

Focus on what you can control – yourself.

Avoid unnecessary conflict.

Remember that actions are often just as important as words.

Ask if it’s okay to talk about something, rather than demanding that the two of you do so.

Avoid sarcasm.

Clearly communicate your wants and needs.

Be your imperfectly perfect self.

Have open body language.

Be curious.

Find common ground.

Boost your conversation partner’s self-esteem.

Accept when someone says no to your request, without trying to force, intimidate, or continuing to demand your way.

Click Here to see more.