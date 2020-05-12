Social Things People Miss Most From Pre-Coronavirus Life
What SOCIAL things do you MISS most?
May 12, 2020
A new survey asked people what social things they miss the most from life before the pandemic. Here are the top five...
1. Having face-to-face interactions.
2. Celebrating big milestones with friends and family.
3. Hugging.
4. Having date nights.
5. Going to a bar with friends.
But, on the bright side, seven out of 10 people say they've reconnected with people they haven't talked to in over a year, and the average person has reconnected with six old friends.
