Social Things People Miss Most From Pre-Coronavirus Life

A new survey asked people what social things they miss the most from life before the pandemic. Here are the top five...

1. Having face-to-face interactions.

2. Celebrating big milestones with friends and family.

3. Hugging.

4. Having date nights.

5. Going to a bar with friends.

But, on the bright side, seven out of 10 people say they've reconnected with people they haven't talked to in over a year, and the average person has reconnected with six old friends.

