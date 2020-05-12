Social Things People Miss Most From Pre-Coronavirus Life

What SOCIAL things do you MISS most?

May 12, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
hug

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked people what social things they miss the most from life before the pandemic.  Here are the top five...

1.  Having face-to-face interactions.

2.  Celebrating big milestones with friends and family.

3.  Hugging.

4.  Having date nights.

5.  Going to a bar with friends.

But, on the bright side, seven out of 10 people say they've reconnected with people they haven't talked to in over a year, and the average person has reconnected with six old friends. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
soical
things
PEOPLE
miss
most
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
pre-coronavirus
Life