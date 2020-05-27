Social Media Posts That Can Cost You A Job

79% of businesses have rejected a job candidate for something they posted on social media, according to a recent poll. Here are the top five things that could cost you a job...

1. Hate speech. Including negative comments, or being a member of a group that discriminates.

2. Pictures of heavy partying or drug use. So make sure there's nothing on there from your college days.

3. Illegal or illicit content. That could be anything from animal cruelty to pornography.

4. Poor grammar. No one expects you to write every Facebook post like it's an English essay. But glaring mistakes could get you passed over.

5. Confidential or sensitive information about other companies you've worked for. It shows potential employers that you can't be trusted. And badmouthing a former boss on social media isn't a good look either.

