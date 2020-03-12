Sleep Compatibility

According to a new survey, three out of five people say they'd break off a new relationship if the person wasn't "sleep compatible" with them.

That means: Someone who wants the room the same temperature as you . . . someone who likes the same mattress firmness . . . and someone who agrees whether the TV should be on or off as you go to sleep.

And even though it wasn't included in the survey, it probably also means someone who agrees on whether you should be making physical contact as you sleep . . . or as far apart on the bed as possible.

The survey also found the average person has 26 nights of bad sleep every year to try to accommodate their significant other's sleeping needs.

