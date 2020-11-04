Scientists May Have Just Solved The Problem Of Stinking Feet

Some scientists believe they may have solved the problem of STINKING FEET.

November 4, 2020
Scientists in Thailand believe they may've solved the problem of STINKING FEET.

They just created a "breakthrough" zinc oxide nanoparticle that can be added to socks to keep your odors contained . . . AND treat the bacteria that causes the smell in the first place.

There's no word when it might come to market, but hopefully sooner rather than later. 

