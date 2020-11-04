Scientists May Have Just Solved The Problem Of Stinking Feet
Some scientists believe they may have solved the problem of STINKING FEET.
November 4, 2020
They just created a "breakthrough" zinc oxide nanoparticle that can be added to socks to keep your odors contained . . . AND treat the bacteria that causes the smell in the first place.
There's no word when it might come to market, but hopefully sooner rather than later.
