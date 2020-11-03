Safety Tips If You're Voting In Person Today

If you're voting in person today, here are a few quick tips to stay as safe as possible...

1. Try to spend most of your wait outdoors. Check for polling places where the line is mostly outside, so you only go inside when you're about to vote.

2. Vote at a less busy time of day. Most people vote before and after work, or on their lunch break. So midmorning and midafternoon might be better.

3. Choose your mask carefully. This might be the time to use that one N-95 mask you've been saving. Also, cloth masks with two or three layers are better than one. And make sure you cover your nose.

4. Follow social distancing rules. Try to stay at least six feet away from the people in line around you. Especially if they're not wearing a mask.

5. Bring hand sanitizer. And after you vote, wash your hands as soon as possible.

6. Bring your own pen. Or something like a Q-Tip if it's touch-screen. Just remember your pen HAS to have blue or black ink.

7. Don't bring anyone who doesn't need to be there. It's not the year to bring your kids to stand in line with you. So if possible, leave them at home, or with a sitter.

