Remembering Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen

Legendary Van Halen guitarist EDDIE VAN HALEN died yesterday, after what his son WOLFGANG called a "long and arduous battle with cancer." He was 65.

Wolfgang added, quote, "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Wolfgang was at the hospital when Eddie passed, along with his mother VALERIE BERTINELLI, Eddie's brother ALEX, and Eddie's current wife Janie. Eddie and Valerie were married from 1981 to 2007.

Eddie was first treated for tongue cancer in 2000. Although he was a longtime smoker, he blamed it on years of holding metal guitar picks in his mouth.

Last year it was revealed that he had been battling throat cancer for several years, and flying to Germany for radiation treatment. According to TMZ, the cancer had spread to his brain and the rest of his organs, and he went downhill quickly over the last few days.

We'll miss you, Eddie!