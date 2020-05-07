Reasons Women Keep Falling For The Wrong Guy

Here are the reasons why women get attracted to a wrong person...

1. You don’t like to be alone at all.

2. Apart from finding true love, you don’t have any goal or aim in your life.

3. Often you can sense that the person on your life is not genuine and he is playing with you.

4. We tend to get attracted to those things that we are familiar with.

5. You tend to choose men with commitment issues may be because you actually have that fear of commitment.

6. You don’t have any goals and priorities when you get in a relationship.

7. You feel special when he excites and thrills you.

8. Ignoring all red flags, you tend to overthink and create new fantasies.

