Real Hangover Cure Discovered

A group of researchers in Finland just wrapped up a study on a potential cure for hangovers, and they say they found one that really gets the job done.

It's an amino acid called L-cysteine, and they found when people used it after they drank heavily, it helped get rid of their headaches and nausea.

If you're interested in trying it, you can get L-cysteine at vitamin and supplement stores, and it's supposed to also help keep your skin, hair, and nails healthy.

