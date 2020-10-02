President Trump And Melania Have Contracted COVID-19

President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19, and they're currently quarantining at the White House. Earlier in the day, the president confirmed that his aide HOPE HICKS had contracted it. And it's possible that others within President Trump's circle will come down with it too.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020