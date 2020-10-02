President Trump And Melania Have Contracted COVID-19

The PRESIDENT and the FIRST LADY have both tested positive for COVID-19.

October 2, 2020
President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19, and they're currently quarantining at the White House.  Earlier in the day, the president confirmed that his aide HOPE HICKS had contracted it.  And it's possible that others within President Trump's circle will come down with it too.

