Personal Hygiene Survey

Are you cleaner or GROSSER than the average person? An online survey asked 250,000 people about their personal hygiene habits.

Here are some of the questions, and how people answered...

1. How often do you shower? 60% said at least once a day . . . 35% said every other day . . . and 1 in 20 said, "When I start to smell."

2. Do you always wash your hair? Only 24% said yes.

3. Do you wash your feet? 38% said NO, the soap dripping down does enough.

4. Do you ever pee in the shower? Two-thirds said yes.

5. How often do you brush your teeth? Only 66% said at least twice a day. 29% said once, and 5% said less than that. Around a third of us also floss at least once a day.

6. How often do you change your sheets? 1 in 4 said at least once a week. 30% said less than once a month.

7. How often do you change your underwear? 13% of us DON'T always change them every day. 19% said the same about their socks.

8. When you pick your nose, what do you do with what you find up there? Only 38% of people said they always use a tissue or throw it away.

