Parenting Changes Because Of The Pandemic

A new poll shows that families are adopting new routines and ways of helping each other out because of the pandemic that are so positive that moms and dads want to make them permanent. While nearly a quarter of parents in the 2,000 person survey said that they feel a permanent sense of time warp, three out of four of them said that having kids helped them keep to a routine. While kids crave the stability of routine, the moms and dads said it also helped them feel moored by things like bedtimes, nap times, and mealtimes.

In fact, with more people working from home, 73 percent of parents said that they are spending more time with their kids, and nearly half said they are eating more meals together. That's giving parents the opportunity to be there for milestones and families a chance to bond more.

The survey, commissioned by Gerber, shows that more than half of parents are going to continue to stress the need for good hygiene and nearly as many will continue to make it a big deal to pitch in with chores and keeping the house clean, according to The Sun.

Considering the fact that disinfecting and washing hands helps the spread of germs, these are family rules that seem like a great idea in times of quarantine and at regular times, so it's no wonder that moms and dads want to make those a part of their family rules for years to come.

The poll even has about 30 percent of parents considering homeschooling permanently, and 60 percent said that they are more cautious when they are out in public with their child.

Even in hard times, parents are finding blessings. It might be hard to remember what day it is, but knowing that you can be together for a morning walk or an afternoon nap is priceless during these times. And parenting will never be the same because of it.

