Today is National Radio Day, which is a very important holiday... At least for us ;)

Here are some results from a survey for National Radio Day that show just how much everyone loves radio...

1. More than two-thirds of people listen to the radio DAILY.

2. Just about HALF of people like to sing along with the radio . . . with women much more likely to sing along than men.

3. 13% of people pick one radio station and never change it no matter what's on.

4. And one out of 10 people even have a favorite radio commercial.

Thanks for listening!

