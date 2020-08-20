National Radio Day

Today is National Radio Day!

August 20, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Radio Day

(Getty Images)

Today is National Radio Day, which is a very important holiday...  At least for us ;)

Here are some results from a survey for National Radio Day that show just how much everyone loves radio...

1.  More than two-thirds of people listen to the radio DAILY.

2.  Just about HALF of people like to sing along with the radio . . . with women much more likely to sing along than men.

3.  13% of people pick one radio station and never change it no matter what's on.

4.  And one out of 10 people even have a favorite radio commercial.

Thanks for listening! 

