April 14, 2020
Today is National Ex-Spouse Day.  Which might have a LOT more people celebrating next year based on all the divorces we're expecting once the quarantine is over.  Anyway, in honor of the holiday, a new survey asked people to name the most ANNOYING thing about their ex.  And here are the top five...

1.  Selective hearing, 17%.

2.  Snoring, 14%.

3.  Being a control freak, 12%.

4.  Financially irresponsible, 10%.

5.  Hated doing chores, 9%.

Men and women DID have different number one answers though.  Men were most annoyed by control freaks, and women were most annoyed by selective hearing. 

