Today is National Ex-Spouse Day. Which might have a LOT more people celebrating next year based on all the divorces we're expecting once the quarantine is over. Anyway, in honor of the holiday, a new survey asked people to name the most ANNOYING thing about their ex. And here are the top five...

1. Selective hearing, 17%.

2. Snoring, 14%.

3. Being a control freak, 12%.

4. Financially irresponsible, 10%.

5. Hated doing chores, 9%.

Men and women DID have different number one answers though. Men were most annoyed by control freaks, and women were most annoyed by selective hearing.

