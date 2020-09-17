Myths About Bedbugs

Bedbugs all but vanished during the 1940s and '50s thanks to improvements in hygiene and the use of pesticides. In the past 10 years, however, the pests have staged a comeback worldwide.

Spreading rapidly with the bedbugs is a mass of misinformation about their biology and behavior...

Myth 1: Bedbugs can fly

Myth 2: Bedbugs reproduce quickly

Myth 3: Bedbugs can typically live a year without a meal

Myth 4: Bedbugs bite only at night

Myth 5: Bedbugs live exclusively in mattresses

Myth 6: Bedbugs prefer unsanitary, urban conditions

Myth 7: Bedbugs travel on our bodies

Myth 8: Bedbugs transmit disease

Myth 9: We should bring back DDT

Myth 10: You can spray bedbugs away



Click Here to see more.