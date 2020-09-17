Myths About Bedbugs
Here are a few MYTHS about bedbugs.
September 17, 2020
Bedbugs all but vanished during the 1940s and '50s thanks to improvements in hygiene and the use of pesticides. In the past 10 years, however, the pests have staged a comeback worldwide.
Spreading rapidly with the bedbugs is a mass of misinformation about their biology and behavior...
Myth 1: Bedbugs can fly
Myth 2: Bedbugs reproduce quickly
Myth 3: Bedbugs can typically live a year without a meal
Myth 4: Bedbugs bite only at night
Myth 5: Bedbugs live exclusively in mattresses
Myth 6: Bedbugs prefer unsanitary, urban conditions
Myth 7: Bedbugs travel on our bodies
Myth 8: Bedbugs transmit disease
Myth 9: We should bring back DDT
Myth 10: You can spray bedbugs away
