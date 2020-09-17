Myths About Bedbugs

Here are a few MYTHS about bedbugs.

September 17, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
bedbugs

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Bedbugs all but vanished during the 1940s and '50s thanks to improvements in hygiene and the use of pesticides. In the past 10 years, however, the pests have staged a comeback worldwide. 

Spreading rapidly with the bedbugs is a mass of misinformation about their biology and behavior...

Myth 1: Bedbugs can fly

Myth 2: Bedbugs reproduce quickly

Myth 3: Bedbugs can typically live a year without a meal

Myth 4: Bedbugs bite only at night

Myth 5: Bedbugs live exclusively in mattresses

Myth 6: Bedbugs prefer unsanitary, urban conditions

Myth 7: Bedbugs travel on our bodies

Myth 8: Bedbugs transmit disease

Myth 9: We should bring back DDT

Myth 10: You can spray bedbugs away
 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
myths
About
bedbugs
bed
bugs
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim