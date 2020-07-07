More Toxic Hand Sanitizers

Last month, the FDA said nine types of hand sanitizer made in Mexico tested positive for something called methanol that's extremely toxic. And all five of the new ones were made in Mexico too.

Here are the new brands they say to avoid...

1. Grupo Insoma's Hand Sanitizer Gel.

2. Transliquid Technologies' Mystic Shield Protection.

3. Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel. It's made by a company called "Soluciones Cosmeticas."

4. Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution, made by the same company.

5. Britz Hand Sanitizer, made by a company called Tropicosmeticos.

If enough methanol gets into your skin, it can cause all kinds of issues. Like nausea, headaches, blurry vision, seizures, and blindness. It can even kill you.

Click Here to see more.