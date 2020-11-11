More Dating Trends For 2021

The dating app Plenty of Fish puts out an annual list of dating trends they expect to see more of next year. And a few of the trends on their 2021 list have to do with COVID.

Here are 11 dating trends they expect to see more of next year...

1. Fauci-ing. Declining to date someone because you don't feel they're taking the pandemic seriously enough.

2. Maskerading. Where you PRETEND to care about masks and COVID-19, just so people will date you.

3. Apocalypsing. Treating every relationship like it's your last, and getting too serious too quick. A third of single people know someone who's done it.

4. Zoomlander-ing. Like the movie "Zoolander". It's people who won't stop checking THEMSELVES out on camera when you're on a Zoom date.

5. Sanitizing. This one isn't a COVID thing. It's when you delete photos and wipe all evidence of past relationships from your social media.

6. Endgame-ing. Accidentally sending a racy photo or video to someone you're dating.

7. Folklore-ing. Being so focused on fairytale romance that your expectations don't match reality.

8. Waldo-ing. When someone only posts group photos on their dating profile, so it's hard to tell which person they are.

9. Stalk-blocking. When you make all of your social media accounts private, so people who might want to date you can't research you first.

10. Bradying. This one's a dig on Tom Brady for changing teams. It's when you end a long-term relationship even though everyone says it's a mistake.

11. Hey and Pray. When you play the numbers game on dating apps, and just spam a bunch of people with things like "hi" or "hey there." Two-thirds of women who use dating apps say it's happened to them.

