Buzzfeed has a list of random little moments that are WEIRDLY AWKWARD for everyone, but no one really talks about...

1. Watching everyone sing "Happy Birthday" to you.

2. Walking back to your group after your turn in bowling.

3. When the cashier at the grocery store says, "I can help the next person" but you're still putting your change away or grabbing the stuff you bought.

4. Walking to the car when someone is picking you up.

5. That moment when everyone's said "bye" on a Zoom call and everyone's still trying to leave the meeting.

6. When the person taking the tickets at a movie theater says, "Enjoy your movie" and you instinctively respond, "You too."

7. And, of course, when you're watching TV with your parents and an unexpected sex scene happens.

