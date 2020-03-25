MLB's "Summer Slugger" Learning Program For Kids

Check out a great online learning program for your KIDS from Major League Baseball.

March 25, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Cardinals Baseball

(Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

Major League Baseball and EVERFI just announced the widespread availability of the “Summer Slugger” digital education platform to assist some of the 39 million students currently learning at home in the United States and Canada.

Summer Slugger contains 36 Series (designed to take no longer than 10 minutes to complete) which cover the following educational topics: units of measure, place value, arithmetic, geometry, spelling, phonemic awareness, vocabulary and comprehension.

Summer Slugger unlocks activities and offers rewards for progress and consistency along the way. Students engage with content that reinforces key foundational and procedural skills while enjoying the freedom and motivation of a digital baseball activity.

Click Here to access the program and find out more.

