Mistakes To Avoid When Cleaning

You've probably been cleaning your house more ever since the coronavirus outbreak hit. Which is great, as long as you're not making any of these four dangerous cleaning mistakes...

1. Mixing cleaning products. Mixing cleaning products is dangerous, especially using a product that contains bleach right before or after using one that contains acids or ammonia. And many common cleaning products contain one or the other.

Mixing them can cause coughing, eye irritation, nausea, wheezing, or even KILL YOU.

2. Spreading germs around with a dirty rag. If you dip the same cloth or mop in a bucket of soapy water, wring it out, and use it over and over again, you might be making your house dirtier. So after cleaning each area of your house, throw any dirty rags into the washing machine on hot, then into the dyer on the high setting.

3. Using aerosol sprays. Lots of cleaning products release compounds into the air, which can irritate your respiratory tract. But aerosol products are even worse, and it's especially bad to use them when a respiratory virus is going around.

4. Not opening the windows. It's important to ventilate the area you're cleaning, especially if it's a small, enclosed space. You'll want to open any windows and run a fan if you need to.

Click Here to see more.