Missouri Trick-Or-Treaters Like Dressing As Flies

The most popular Halloween costume in Missouri is a FLY??!!

October 14, 2020
A new study found the most disproportionately popular Halloween costume in every state.

Basically, they used Google data to figure out what costume people were searching for WAY MORE than average in a particular state.

The results include things like "scary clown" in Mississippi . . . "mermaid" in the aquatic paradise of South Dakota . . . "1980s" in Florida and New York . . .

"Plague doctor" in Idaho and Tennessee . . . "Ninja Turtles" in Arizona, Minnesota, and Indiana . . . "the Addams Family" in New Jersey . . . "Carole Baskin" in Utah and Connecticut . . . "Fly" in Missouri . . . And "Tinker Bell" in Illinois.

