Merriam-Webster Adds More Coronavirus Terms

Merriam-Webster just added a bunch of new coronavirus terms.

May 1, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
coronavirus dictionary

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

We've had to learn a bunch of new vocabulary words during the outbreak.  And Merriam-Webster just added more of them to their online dictionary.

They already added a bunch back in March, including "COVID-19" . . . "social distancing" . . . and "community spread."  Here are ten new ones they just added...

1.  "Self-isolate" . . . to isolate or separate oneself from others.

2.  "Physical distancing" . . . the practice of maintaining a greater than usual distance between yourself and others.

3.  "Contactless" . . . not involving contact.  Like contactless delivery.

4.  "WFH" . . . it stands for "working from home."

5.  "PPE" . . . or personal protective equipment.

6.  "Forehead thermometer" . . . which we've all seen now.

7.  "Intensivist" . . . a doctor who specializes in intensive care.

8.  "Epidemic curve" . . . a.k.a. the curve we've been trying to flatten.

9.  "Herd immunity" . . . when a significant proportion of the population has become immune.

10.  "Iatrophobia" . . . an intense fear of doctors. 

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
look
New
words
merriam-webster
dictionary
added
COVID-19
Coronavirus
pandemic
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim
Wake Up