Merriam-Webster Adds More Coronavirus Terms

We've had to learn a bunch of new vocabulary words during the outbreak. And Merriam-Webster just added more of them to their online dictionary.

They already added a bunch back in March, including "COVID-19" . . . "social distancing" . . . and "community spread." Here are ten new ones they just added...

1. "Self-isolate" . . . to isolate or separate oneself from others.

2. "Physical distancing" . . . the practice of maintaining a greater than usual distance between yourself and others.

3. "Contactless" . . . not involving contact. Like contactless delivery.

4. "WFH" . . . it stands for "working from home."

5. "PPE" . . . or personal protective equipment.

6. "Forehead thermometer" . . . which we've all seen now.

7. "Intensivist" . . . a doctor who specializes in intensive care.

8. "Epidemic curve" . . . a.k.a. the curve we've been trying to flatten.

9. "Herd immunity" . . . when a significant proportion of the population has become immune.

10. "Iatrophobia" . . . an intense fear of doctors.

