'Make Them Laugh' - The Most Important Things On A First Date

What are some things you think are important on a FIRST DATE?

October 12, 2020
A recent poll asked people to name the most important rules to follow on a first date...

1.  Be on time.  It's even important on Zoom.  Maybe more important.

2.  Be a good listener.

3.  Don't talk about your ex.

4.  Make them laugh.

5.  Keep the conversation light.

6.  Don't use your phone.

7.  Maintain eye contact.

8.  Smile a lot.

9.  Don't tell them your whole life story.

10.  Don't take yourself too seriously. 

