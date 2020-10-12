'Make Them Laugh' - The Most Important Things On A First Date

A recent poll asked people to name the most important rules to follow on a first date...

1. Be on time. It's even important on Zoom. Maybe more important.

2. Be a good listener.

3. Don't talk about your ex.

4. Make them laugh.

5. Keep the conversation light.

6. Don't use your phone.

7. Maintain eye contact.

8. Smile a lot.

9. Don't tell them your whole life story.

10. Don't take yourself too seriously.

