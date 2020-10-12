'Make Them Laugh' - The Most Important Things On A First Date
What are some things you think are important on a FIRST DATE?
A recent poll asked people to name the most important rules to follow on a first date...
1. Be on time. It's even important on Zoom. Maybe more important.
2. Be a good listener.
3. Don't talk about your ex.
4. Make them laugh.
5. Keep the conversation light.
6. Don't use your phone.
7. Maintain eye contact.
8. Smile a lot.
9. Don't tell them your whole life story.
10. Don't take yourself too seriously.
