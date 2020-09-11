Lowering Our Standards

These past six months have made a lot of people take a LONG look at what it's like to be single. And they don't like what they see.

According to a new survey, two out of three single people on dating apps say they've LOWERED THEIR STANDARDS because of the pandemic.

The main reasons are they haven't liked being alone while they were quarantining . . . and they're getting more worried about finding a relationship.

The survey also found three-quarters of people say they've spent more time talking with people they meet on dating apps before they get together during this time.

