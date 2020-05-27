Look: "What Color To Paint House" Project Goes Viral
Why pick a new color to paint your house on your own when you could leave the decision up to millions of strangers?
A guy in Oregon set up a school project for his daughter to collect data from an online survey about what color they should paint their house. But the survey went viral. So now, thousands of people from all over the world are voting on the color.
My neighbor is crowdsourcing their next house color: pic.twitter.com/WH06RmjWd2— michal Naka (@michalnaka) May 25, 2020