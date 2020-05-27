Look: "What Color To Paint House" Project Goes Viral

Why pick a new color to paint your house on your own when you could leave the decision up to millions of strangers?

May 27, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
paint color

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A guy in Oregon set up a school project for his daughter to collect data from an online survey about what color they should paint their house.  But the survey went viral.  So now, thousands of people from all over the world are voting on the color.

Tags: 
Y98
look
Paint
house
color
what
The Wake Up
project
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
goes
viral