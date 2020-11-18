Look: TSA Travel Tips If You Are Flying This Thanksgiving

If you're braving the airports and flying for Thanksgiving, here are five tips from the TSA...

1. Get to the airport early. Don't assume no one's flying and it'll be slow. It could take just as long, or longer.

2. Wear a mask. They might ask you to briefly take it off when they check your I.D. Otherwise, keep it on the whole time.

3. Try to stay six feet apart while you're in line. And don't freak out if the lines seem extra-long. It's just because everyone's social distancing.

4. Yes, you can bring hand sanitizer on the plane. And you don't have to follow the normal three-ounce rule for liquids. With sanitizer, it's 12 ounces. And disinfectant wipes are allowed in carry-ons too.

5. You can ask TSA agents to change gloves. They're supposed to do it between pat-downs, and whenever someone asks them to.