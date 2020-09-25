Look: 'The Wake Up' Makes 'Cardboard Nation'

Jen, Tim, Kevin, and Lance showed their support for the Cardinals last night as members of CARDBOARD NATION! That's us (Jen, Lance Tim, and Kevin) four rows back from home plate. Maybe you will spot yourself, too.

Our @cardinals cutouts made it behind home plate PLUS we’re behind our favorite girls from @theoffice! @msjennafischer @official_phyllissmith @elliekemper #stlcards #cardinals #baseball #mlb #theoffice #dundermifflin #thewakeup #stl #stlouis