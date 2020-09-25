Look: 'The Wake Up' Makes 'Cardboard Nation'

Check out Jen, Tim, Kevin, and Lance as CARDBOARD CUTOUTS in the stands of last night's Cardinals game.

September 25, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Cardboard Nation

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Jen, Tim, Kevin, and Lance showed their support for the Cardinals last night as members of CARDBOARD NATION!  That's us (Jen, Lance Tim, and Kevin) four rows back from home plate.  Maybe you will spot yourself, too.

Our @cardinals cutouts made it behind home plate PLUS we’re behind our favorite girls from @theoffice! @msjennafischer @official_phyllissmith @elliekemper #stlcards #cardinals #baseball #mlb #theoffice #dundermifflin #thewakeup #stl #stlouis

A post shared by The Wakeup with Jen & Tim (@thewakeupy98) on

Tags: 
Y98
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
Cardboard Nation
cardinals
look
game
Kevin
Lance