Look: The St. Louis Cardinals' Baseball Schedule For 2020

Major League Baseball RETURNS on July 24th!

July 7, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Busch Stadium

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The St. Louis Cardinals, in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s league-wide release, announced their 60-game 2020 season schedule. 

The regionally-based schedule will feature 40 divisional games amongst National League Central opponents and 20 Interleague games against American League Central teams.

The Cardinals will open up the season at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 24, with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and finish their 60-game slate at Busch Stadium on Sunday, September 27, versus the Milwaukee Brewers.  The Redbirds will also take part in the only game to be played outside a current Major League city when they take on the host Chicago White Sox in the “MLB at Field of Dreams™ presented by GEICO” game at the site of the beloved 1989 baseball-themed movie in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, August 13. 

The Cardinals will make future announcements regarding broadcast schedules and any possible ticket availability for 2020 games at a later date.

 

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 2020 60-GAME SCHEDULE

July 24-26 vs. Pittsburgh                                                               August 31-September 2 at Cincinnati

July 28-29 at Minnesota                                                                September 4-7 at Chicago (NL)

July 31-August 2 at Milwaukee                                                   September 8-9 vs. Minnesota

August 3-4 at Detroit                                                                      September 11-13 vs. Cincinnati

August 5-6 vs. Detroit                                                                     September 14-16 at Milwaukee

August 7-9 vs. Chicago (NL)                                                          September 17-20 at Pittsburgh

August 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh                                                         September 21-23 at Kansas City

August 13, 15-16 at Chicago (AL)*

August 17-19 at Chicago (NL)                                                      September 24-27 vs. Milwaukee

August 20-23 vs. Cincinnati

August 24-26 vs. Kansas City                                                        *Thursday, August 13 @ White Sox

August 28-30 vs. Cleveland                                                          at Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
cardinals
St. Louis
baseball
2020
Schedule
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim