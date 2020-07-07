Look: The St. Louis Cardinals' Baseball Schedule For 2020

The St. Louis Cardinals, in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s league-wide release, announced their 60-game 2020 season schedule.

The regionally-based schedule will feature 40 divisional games amongst National League Central opponents and 20 Interleague games against American League Central teams.

The Cardinals will open up the season at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 24, with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and finish their 60-game slate at Busch Stadium on Sunday, September 27, versus the Milwaukee Brewers. The Redbirds will also take part in the only game to be played outside a current Major League city when they take on the host Chicago White Sox in the “MLB at Field of Dreams™ presented by GEICO” game at the site of the beloved 1989 baseball-themed movie in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, August 13.

The Cardinals will make future announcements regarding broadcast schedules and any possible ticket availability for 2020 games at a later date.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 2020 60-GAME SCHEDULE

July 24-26 vs. Pittsburgh August 31-September 2 at Cincinnati

July 28-29 at Minnesota September 4-7 at Chicago (NL)

July 31-August 2 at Milwaukee September 8-9 vs. Minnesota

August 3-4 at Detroit September 11-13 vs. Cincinnati

August 5-6 vs. Detroit September 14-16 at Milwaukee

August 7-9 vs. Chicago (NL) September 17-20 at Pittsburgh

August 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh September 21-23 at Kansas City

August 13, 15-16 at Chicago (AL)*

August 17-19 at Chicago (NL) September 24-27 vs. Milwaukee

August 20-23 vs. Cincinnati

August 24-26 vs. Kansas City *Thursday, August 13 @ White Sox

August 28-30 vs. Cleveland at Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa

