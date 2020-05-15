Look: The Scariest Band Names To Fight

Someone on Twitter posed an interesting question this week: "If band names were LITERAL, what would be the scariest band to fight"?

The original poster suggested Megadeth and 10,000 Maniacs, but others added some GREAT responses.

Here are some of our other favorites:

A Flock of Seagulls, Reel Big Fish, The Police, Nine Inch Nails, Poison, Fine Young Cannibals, Slayer, They Might Be Giants, Foo Fighters, Anthrax, War, and The Killers.