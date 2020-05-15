Look: The Scariest Band Names To Fight
If band names were literal, what would be the scariest band to actually FIGHT?
May 15, 2020
Someone on Twitter posed an interesting question this week: "If band names were LITERAL, what would be the scariest band to fight"?
The original poster suggested Megadeth and 10,000 Maniacs, but others added some GREAT responses.
Here are some of our other favorites:
A Flock of Seagulls, Reel Big Fish, The Police, Nine Inch Nails, Poison, Fine Young Cannibals, Slayer, They Might Be Giants, Foo Fighters, Anthrax, War, and The Killers.
If band names were literal, what would be the scariest band to fight?— Ian Karmel (@IanKarmel) May 14, 2020
