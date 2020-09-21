Look: the New Emojis For 2021

The new emojis we'll get next year have been announced. They include couples with a heart between them . . . a man and woman with a hipster haircut and beard . . . a heart wrapped in bandages . . . a heart on fire . . . and a face puffing out smoke.

