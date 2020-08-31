Look: The "Karen" Halloween Mask
Check out a pretty scary KAREN Halloween mask.
August 31, 2020
An artist named Jason Adcock just created the "Karen" Halloween mask. It has the haircut you'd expect, plus bloodshot eyes, angry wrinkles, and a furious facial expression.
If you're interested in one, you can message him on Instagram. There's no word on how much he wants for them though.
It’s never to early to shop for #Halloween #costumes . 2020 is the year of the KAREN! Scare all ur friends with ur big hair and narrow mind . Full head latex mask painted with #timgoresbloodline and @createxcolors #latexmask#rubbermask#halloweenmask#sculpting#art#scary #biggair#monster#monstermask#bridezilla#karen#karensgonwild#karensgonewild #karens#