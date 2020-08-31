Look: The "Avengers" Assemble To Honor Chadwick Boseman

The stars of "Avengers" are paying tribute to CHADWICK BOSEMAN, a.k.a. Black Panther, after his death this past Friday.

Chris Evans (Captain America) said: "I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create.

"I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man): "Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life . . . that's heroism. I'll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game."

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow): "[He> was not only a deeply soulful and powerful actor, but he was such a kind, thoughtful, funny and gentle person. He brightened everyone's day every time he walked into our hair and makeup trailer or on set with his beautiful smile."

Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk): "The tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of Chadwick. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all-time greats and your greatness was only beginning."

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord): "The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul."

Zoe Saldana (Gamora): "I'm gonna have to tell Cy, Bowie, and Zen that T'Challa has passed. What other king can I tell them about now?"

Chris Hemsworth (Thor): "Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I've met."

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel): "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace, who stood for so much more than himself . . . who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure."

"Avengers" directors Joe and Anthony Russo: "[He> was an incredibly elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king."

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler: "I haven’t grieved a loss this acute before. . . it is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now. And I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again."

Angela Bassett, who was Chadwick's mother in "Black Panther": "This young man's dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother . . . 'thou aren't not dead but flown afar . . .' All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave."

Also, Tom Holland (Spider-Man), said, quote, "Chadwick, you were even more of a hero off screen than on. A role model not only to me on set, but to millions of others around the world."