Look: Sexy "Tiger King" Halloween Costumes

Get ready, all you cool cats and kittens...

The coronavirus pandemic may halt your trick-or-treating plans this year, but Halloween can still be as sexy as ever, thanks to Yandy‘s costumes inspired by Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic from Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

On Tuesday, the company (which is known for its scantily-clad takes on the college admissions scandal, Mr. Rogers, fake news and more) launched its new “Tiger Queen” ($67.95) and “Coolest Cat” ($49.90) getups.

(Yandy.com)

