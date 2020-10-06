Look: 'Sexy' Mail-In Ballot Halloween Costume

There's a new topical Halloween costume on sale: SEXY mail-in ballot. It's a short, strapless dress that looks like a ballot envelope. If you're interested, it'll set you back $30.

You’ve got mail -- #YandyHalloween Shop now with the link in our bio! --: X110480 . . . . #LoveYandy #YandyVotes #YandyExclusive #mailinballot #vote2020 #getoutandvote #vote #sexyathome #halloweencostume #sexycostume #sexypostalworker