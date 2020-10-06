Look: 'Sexy' Mail-In Ballot Halloween Costume

Will go as a SEXY mail-in ballot this year for Halloween?

October 6, 2020
voting

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

There's a new topical Halloween costume on sale:  SEXY mail-in ballot.  It's a short, strapless dress that looks like a ballot envelope.  If you're interested, it'll set you back $30.

You’ve got mail -- #YandyHalloween Shop now with the link in our bio! --: X110480 . . . . #LoveYandy #YandyVotes #YandyExclusive #mailinballot #vote2020 #getoutandvote #vote #sexyathome #halloweencostume #sexycostume #sexypostalworker

A post shared by Yandy.com (@yandy) on

 

 

