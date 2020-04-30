Look: Post Malone Wants To Donate To Your Charity

Post Malone has $1 million to give, and he wants YOUR help divvying it up. Just text him at 817-270-6440 and suggest a charity, and maybe they'll get some of that cash.

He says, quote, "Not everyone has the ability to financially support causes that may be close to them or that have helped them in the past. The fans are the absolute best and I want to give them the chance to give to charities that mean something to them."