Look: National Puppy Day
What a better distraction than National Puppy Day!
March 23, 2020
Today is National Puppy Day. It was established in 2006 as a way to bring attention to all the puppies out there that need to be adopted.
So take a few minutes today to distract yourself from everything going on with some pictures of puppies. You'll be happy you did.
A strong, independent puppy that don’t need no man --♀️ @selby_the_golden
This is the luckiest (and cutest) picture you’ll see all day ----☘️ @parkerspointe