Look: National Puppy Day

What a better distraction than National Puppy Day!

March 23, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Today is National Puppy Day.  It was established in 2006 as a way to bring attention to all the puppies out there that need to be adopted.

So take a few minutes today to distract yourself from everything going on with some pictures of puppies.  You'll be happy you did. 

A strong, independent puppy that don’t need no man --‍♀️ @selby_the_golden

A post shared by Puppies of Instagram (@puppiesofinstagram) on

This is the luckiest (and cutest) picture you’ll see all day ----☘️ @parkerspointe

A post shared by Puppies of Instagram (@puppiesofinstagram) on

Oh, hello there ☀️ @butters.the.bernedood

A post shared by Puppies of Instagram (@puppiesofinstagram) on

