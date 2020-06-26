Look: NASCAR Releases Photo Of Noose Found In Bubba Wallace's Garage

NASCAR released a photo yesterday of the noose that was found in BUBBA WALLACE's garage last week, and it's clearly a noose. So they believe the way they reacted was justified.

NASCAR released the picture of the rope hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage. THAT is a noose knot -- When I posted support for Wallace a few days ago some of the comments were so nasty I ended up blocking several people. I love weeding my garden -- I have always said “when someone shows you who they are, believe them”. There will still be folks who see this picture and suspect that Wallace had ulterior motives despite the fact he neither saw it nor reported it. Here is a portion of NASCAR’s report: “After Sunday’s discovery, NASCAR officials asked each track to sweep through respective garages. Across the 1,684 garage stalls at 29 tracks, NASCAR found only 11 total had a pull-down rope tied in a knot and only one noose — the one discovered Sunday in the No. 43 garage stall.” Yes it was there for months before Wallace was assigned to that garage but it is perfectly clear to me why the discovery of the knot generated the FBI response that it did. I am encouraged by the swift and supportive response Wallace received from the racing community while the investigation was ongoing. This and the banning of the confederate flag at official events signal big changes in a sport that has traditionally looked the other way on issues of race -- Have a great day and know #istandwithbubba . . #nascar #bubbawallace #bubba