Look: 'Miserable Men' Instagram Account Shows Lazy Husbands During Shopping Trips
An Instagram account devoted to lazy husbands on shopping trips is blowing up online.
October 27, 2020
There is an Instagram account called Miserable_Men, and it's all pictures of men looking bored . . . or even falling asleep . . . on shopping trips.
The account is really starting to get popular now and it's up to more than 346,000 followers. So if you've got a good photo to share, they take submissions.
Don't give into the dark side. Turn back to the light my friend.
Ahhhh. Vacation guy. He’s got his vacation shirt on and he’s ready to shop. He can almost smell the beach from this mall.