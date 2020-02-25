Look: Michael Jordan's "Crying Meme" Comes Full Circle

The public memorial for KOBE and GIANNA BRYANT was yesterday, and it included powerful eulogies from Vanessa Bryant. Michael Jordan started crying, and then referenced the viral, crying Jordan meme.

Michael Jordan started crying when he spoke, and that reminded people, including Michael himself, of the crying-Michael meme. He said, quote, "Now, he's got me . . . I got to look at another crying-meme for the next . . . "I told my wife I wasn't going to do this because I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years. That is what Kobe does to me. He knows how to get to you in a way that affects you personally, even if he's being a pain in the [butt>."