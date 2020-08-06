Look: Man Burns Apartment Down While Proposing To Girlfriend

A 26-year-old guy named Albert Ndreu in Yorkshire, England spent the past two weeks planning an elaborate proposal for his girlfriend, Valerija Madevic.

And his plan included putting more than 60 balloons and 100 candles around the living room in their apartment.

So he lit all the candles, then went out to get Valerija and bring her home to propose. But when they got there, the apartment was ON FIRE and the fire department was rushing over to put it out.

No one was hurt, but the apartment was completely destroyed. On the bright side, Valerija still said YES.