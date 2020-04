Someone started a petition to have DR. ANTHONY FAUCI named "People" magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. As of last night, it had almost reached its target of 1,500 signatures.

Petition to name Dr. Anthony Fauci 'Sexiest Man Alive' gains momentum https://t.co/KhaIbfQjzX pic.twitter.com/6TUVL8WB6s — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2020